Unranked Florida bounces back, beats James Madison 72-63

Chiozza made 6 of 14 shots, including two 3-pointers, and added seven assists and six rebounds. He made all five free throws and had no turnovers. Allen was 5-of-10 shooting, including 3 of 7 from behind the arc.

Chiozza also held James Madison's leading scorer, Stuckey Mosley, to 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting.

"That's about as sound as he's been," White said. "He was the best player on the floor."

The Dukes were in the game most of the night, but never looked like they would pull off an upset. Florida had more size, speed and depth — and it showed.

Ramone Snowden led JMU with 18 points and eight rebounds. Matt Lewis added 14 points off the bench.

BIG PICTURE

James Madison: The Dukes are one of the nation's youngest teams, having returned just two players from last season, and continue to keep games close. They lost their previous four by a combined 10 points.

Florida: The Gators have one game remaining before beginning Southeastern Conference play and look far from ready, especially on the defensive end.

UNIQUE CONNECTION

Rowe appears to be only person to play basketball for both schools. Rowe started his career at Florida in 1990 and scored 11 points in a victory against James Madison that year. After two years in Gainesville, Rowe transferred to James Madison and ended his junior season by losing to the Gators in the first round of the 1994 NCAA Tournament.

MULLEN SHOWS

New Florida football coach Dan Mullen got a warm reception when introduced midway through the second half. Mullen signed a recruiting class that ranked in the top 20 nationally earlier in the day. The group included dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones of Franklin, Georgia.

UP NEXT

James Madison: Takes a week off before hosting West Virginia Wesleyan next Wednesday.

Florida: Returns to the court Friday, hosting Incarnate Word.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Mark Long, The Associated Press