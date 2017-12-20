Iowa State holds off Maryland-Eastern Shore 55-49

Ahmad Frost had 19 points to lead Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Shore Hawks, who shot just 29 per cent, have dropped five straight.

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The often short-handed Cyclones showed impressive resilience in winning nine straight ahead of Big 12 play. But Iowa State's schedule from here on out is absolutely brutal. Thirteen of the 19 games left on the Cyclones' schedule will come against teams ranked in Monday's Top 25.

Maryland-Eastern Shore: The Shore Hawks will have a chance to compete in the MEAC. Just one league team, North Carolina A&T, was at .500 entering Wednesday.

KEY NUMBERS

Maryland-Eastern Shore didn't shoot a free throw in the first half despite taking 20 2-pointers. The Shore Hawks finished 6 of 7 from the line. ... Solomon Young finished with seven points and tied a career high with 12 rebounds for Iowa State. ... Lard scored in double figures for the third straight game and for the fifth time in his last six outings. ... Four of Iowa State's five starters played at least 32 minutes.

PIVOTAL MOMENT

Iowa State was up just 49-40 and in desperate need of a basket when Jackson drained a corner 3. The Cyclones then forced a turnover and were never in serious danger again. Still, the fact that a MEAC school felt emboldened enough to foul in the final minute in hopes of a comeback said a lot about how bad Iowa State played.

HE SAID IT

"Even though it was a rough game, you can't devalue winning," Donovan Jackson said

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Hosts the Wildcats to close out 2017. Prohm said Brase is questionable for that contest.

Maryland-Eastern Shore: Plays at Drake on Friday.

By Luke Meredith, The Associated Press