Anderson, Daly lead Delaware past Bakersfield 76-62

NEWARK, Del. — Kevin Anderson scored 22 points, Ryan Daly added 20 and Delaware defeated Cal State Bakersfield 76-62 on Wednesday night.

Eric Carter added 15 points and a career-high 10 rebounds — his first career double-double — for the Blue Hens (6-6), who ended a three-game losing streak at home.

Delaware used a 7-0 run late in the first half, started by a Daly 3-pointer, to push the lead to 10. It was 38-27 at the half. After the Roadrunners scored to open the second half, Anderson hit back-to-back 3s and the lead was in double figures the rest of the way.

Although the Blue Hens only shot 44 per cent (22 of 50), Anderson was 7-of-11 and Daly was 6-of-10 shooting, combining to go 7 of 12 from 3-point range. Daly also had nine rebounds, helping Delaware to a 39-24 rebounding advantage, and five assists.