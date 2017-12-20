Ohio pulls away in 2nd half, beats Prairie View A&M 84-65

ATHENS, Ohio — Jordan Dartis scored 23 points and Ohio pulled away early in the second half to beat Prairie View A&M 84-65 on Wednesday night.

James Gollon added a career-best 17 points for Ohio (6-5), which shot 25 of 55 from the field and made 10 3-pointers. Kevin Mickle, Gavin Block, and Teyvion Kirk each had 14 points. Kirk finished with a career-high seven assists.

Gary Blackston scored 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting to lead Prairie View A&M (2-10). Zachary Hamilton chipped in 18 points.

Hamilton's 3-pointer gave the Panthers a 36-31 lead two minutes into the second half. Dartis scored 10 points and Gollon made back-to-back 3s and the Bobcats led 52-45. Prairie View A&M pulled to 55-52 on Austin Starr's 3-pointer. Ohio answered with an 11-3 run, with nine points coming from the free-throw line, and had a 66-55 lead with 5:20 to play and the Panthers didn't get closer.