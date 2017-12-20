Vanderbilt ends skid with win over Houston Baptist

"Our shooting has been off the last two games, so we've got to work on improving on knocking down shots and being more aggressive to the rim and taking better shots," DuBose said. "Our shooters were missing open looks."

Vanderbilt led 34-17 at halftime after Houston Baptist missed 22 of its first 28 shots from the field.

"We were pretty locked in," Fisher-Davis said. "I felt like our 3-point defence is normally pretty decent. That's all we guard in practice every day, so we did a good job defending the 3 tonight."

The Huskies finished a tough three-day stretch that included a 107-62 loss at second-ranked Michigan State on Monday.

BIG PICTURE

Houston Baptist: The Huskies struggled offensively as Jalon Gates missed 9 off 11 from the field and David Caraher hit just 3 of 12. Even the foul shots wouldn't fall as Houston Baptist missed 11 of 26.

Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt needed a taste of success with its SEC opener at Florida just 10 days away.

TOUGH SCHEDULE

Vanderbilt is the only Southeastern Conference team with a losing record, but it has faced four ranked opponents.

The Commodores play the nation's 14th-toughest schedule, including second most difficult among Power Five conference teams, according to kenpom.com.

HUSKIES' INJURIES

David Caraher and Tim Myles both left the court with ankle injuries after a collision in the paint with 10:46 left. Caraher limped off, favouring his right leg, and Myles was carried off-court by several teammates.

"They both kind of tweaked their ankles a little bit and both have some swelling," Cottrell said. "We'll see how severe it is. I really don't know anything right now."

UP NEXT

Houston Baptist visits Lamar (8-3) in its Southland Conference opener on Dec. 28.

Vanderbilt hosts Alcorn State (4-8) on Friday in its final tuneup before SEC play. Alcorn State opened its season with a 99-59 loss against another SEC team, LSU.

By Chip Cirillo, The Associated Press