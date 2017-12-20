Raptors overcome sluggish start to beat Hornets 129-111

Charlotte closed the first quarter on a 14-2 run to lead 26-22, but the game turned with a 12-2 Toronto run early in the second quarter. The Raptors scored 41 points in the second period en route to a 63-47 halftime lead. Toronto had 10 assists and hit 15 of 23 shots, including 6 of 9 3-pointers, in the quarter.

Lamb piled up points on 11-of-17 shooting. He scored 19 points in 15 first-half minutes. Lamb's previous high of 27 came Nov. 3 at San Antonio.

Dwight Howard and Kemba Walker scored 15 points apiece, with Howard adding nine rebounds. Johnny O'Bryant III added 10 points for Charlotte.

The Raptors lead peaked at 25. Toronto's Pascal Siakam scored 12 points and Kyle Lowry added 11.

The loss is Charlotte's worst since a 106-86 setback against San Antonio Nov. 25.

Raptors: C.J. Miles (dental procedure) and Lucas Noguiera (right calf) missed the game. ... The Raptors are 32-42 against Charlotte, including 12-25 on the road. Toronto won the teams' first meeting of the year 126-113 in Toronto on Nov. 29.

Hornets: Cody Zeller (left knee surgery) and Treveon Graham (lower back spasms) did not play. Marcus Paige (transferred to G League) was unavailable. ... Michael Kidd-Gilchrist suffered a right shoulder strain on a collision at the basket in the third quarter and did not return. ... Howard, a 52.6 per cent foul shooter, received an ovation for sinking two free throws in the first quarter. He finished the night 5 of 6 at the line. ... Nicolas Batum was held scoreless in 26 minutes and attempted one shot.

Raptors coach Dwane Casey did not view Anunoby as a 3-point threat coming out of Indiana.

"We saw the defence, the toughness, the physicality," said Casey. "But the 3-point shooting is something he's worked his behind off and has really, really improved."

Anunoby is shooting 43 per cent from beyond the arc, best on the team.

Raptors: Visit Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Hornets: at Milwaukee on Friday night.

