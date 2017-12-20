Sahir Gill, Americans down Senators 3-1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sahir Gill scored twice in the third period as the Rochester Americans downed the Belleville Senators 3-1 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.

Gill's goals came 1:02 apart and gave the Americans (17-6-6) a 2-0 lead. Zach Redmond made it a three-goal advantage by the 12:36 mark of the third.

Daniel Ciampini scored a late goal for the Senators (11-15-3), who have lost three in a row.

Linus Ullmark made 31 saves for the win as Danny Taylor stopped 21-of-24 shots in defeat.