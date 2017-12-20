Oladipo, balanced Pacers pull away from Atlanta 105-95

ATLANTA — Victor Oladipo didn't quite approach 40 points this time. He didn't have to.

Oladipo scored 23 points to lead the Indiana Pacers over the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Wednesday night, two days after scoring 38 points in a loss to Boston.

Oladipo made 8 of 15 shots Wednesday, including 3 of 5 3-pointers, and Indiana built a 20-point fourth-quarter lead before the Hawks scored the final 10 points.

Oladipo, acquired in an off-season trade that sent Indiana star Paul George to the Thunder, is averaging career highs in points (24.8) and 3-point shooting percentage (43.2). And yet, he said defence was the key against Atlanta.

"That was the difference. Now, we just have to learn how to do that for 48 minutes," he said. "I think defensively we turned it up and that's the reason why we did so well down the stretch."

Indiana led just 53-51 at halftime.

The Pacers mucked up the motion offence of Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer, whose team made just 16 of 41 shots in the second half.

The Hawks have yet to win consecutive games his season, and they were done in by their starters, who were outscored 77-49.

Atlanta's reserves outscored Indiana's subs 46-28 with rookie reserve centre/forward John Collins leading the way with 18 points and nine rebounds. Marco Belinelli pitched in 13 points.

"We came out of the gate with a lot of energy, played hard, played fast, played the way Coach wanted us to play," Collins said. "Then, in the second half we kind of (slowed) down a little bit, kind of let off the gas."