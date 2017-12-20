Kings hold off Nets 104-99 to complete back-to-back sweep

"You know we've got to make shots, we can't turn the ball over, etcetera, etcetera," Dinwiddie said. "But at the same time, if we play basketball the way we're supposed to like we did in the second half and they don't score 64 points in the first half, we're not in that situation."

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said before the game his team needed to start better, but Brooklyn couldn't have done much worse. Sacramento made 16 of 21 shots and raced to a 36-20 lead after one quarter, which grew to 44-23 on Skal Labissiere's three-point play early in the second.

The lead was still 16 at halftime before the Nets finally got into the game, getting as close as 101-99 on Dinwiddie's three-point play with 1:10 left.

TIP-INS

Kings: Rookie G De'Aaron Fox didn't play because of a bruised right thigh. ... Reserve G Buddy Hield missed his first six shots and three in row were blocked before he made a jumper in the fourth quarter.

Nets: Brooklyn has dropped two straight at home to Sacramento after winning the first four meetings at Barclays Center. ... Rondae Hollis-Jefferson finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Z-BO'S BOARDS

Randolph joined Pau Gasol and Dirk Nowitzki as the only active players with 18,000 points and 10,000 rebounds. Overall, he is the 39th player with 10,000 boards.

"It felt good because I always dedicated myself, always thought I was one of the best rebounders in the league," Randolph said. "So I really am proud about that. It's a blessing."

NO-KAFOR

Jahlil Okafor sat out for the second straight game after making his lone appearance for the Nets since they acquired him from Philadelphia. He has not played in the other four games as the Nets try to get him into basketball shape after he was largely inactive with the 76ers.

"He was not playing. You can do as much off-court stuff as you want and run lines and get on the treadmill, but basketball shape, basketball rhythm is a little different," Atkinson said. "So we're working toward getting him up to speed there. He's working his tail off with the coaches and our performance team."

UP NEXT

Kings: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Nets: Host the Washington Wizards on Friday.

By Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press