NFL Network executive David Eaton resigns

NEW YORK — NFL Network executive David Eaton has resigned amid complaints about a hostile work environment for female employees — and a history of sexually explicit conversations on Twitter.

As the vice-president and executive editor of NFL Media, the 53-year-old Eaton was in charge of news operations at the television channel and NFL.com.

"Last night David Eaton tendered his resignation from NFL Media effective immediately," the network said in a statement Wednesday.

Deadspin first reported Eaton's Twitter history and resignation.