Westbrook scores 24, leads Thunder to 107-79 win over Jazz

Westbrook scored 20 points in the first half to help the Thunder take a 53-37 lead at the break.

"Well, we turned the ball over to start the game," Utah coach Quin Snyder said. "That makes it where you don't even get a feel for the game. They're as good as anybody at converting. They turn you over and they score. That's what happened early. We got punched and we weren't able to bounce back."

Oklahoma City shot 54 per cent in the first half, despite George and Anthony combining to make just 4 of 14 shots. They combined to make 5 of 9 in one of Oklahoma City's best third quarters of the season.

"It's challenging, but it's something that, if we consider ourselves being a great team, becoming a great team, that's a step we have to take," Anthony said. "Coming out in that third quarter, knowing that we can't let up, learning how to take it up another level coming out of halftime — it's something that we're getting better at."

Jazz: Starters made two field goals in the first quarter. ... Former Thunder G Thabo Sefolosha scored 12 points in 25 minutes as a reserve. He got a loud ovation when he entered the game.

Thunder: Led 25-9 at the end of the first quarter and held the Jazz to 4-for-18 shooting. ... Westbrook had four steals in the first half. ... C Steven Adams returned from concussion protocol and had 11 points and nine rebounds. ... Westbrook scored a season-high 38 points in his previous game, a win over the Denver Nuggets.

Snyder, on dealing with Oklahoma City's athletic ability: "They are a more athletic team than we are in almost every position. If that's the case, then we need each other more and it begins with spacing."

The Thunder have outscored their opponents in the third quarter eight times this season, and they have won all eight games. All but one of those wins have come by double digits. Included are victories over Golden State, Indiana and Milwaukee.

