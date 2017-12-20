Palmer Jr. scores 25, Nebraska beats UTSA 104-94

Nebraska's strings of defensive stops, including a pair of blocked shots in the final four minutes, were the key to the game according to UTSA coach Steve Henson.

"I've watched some of their games, they've done that to other people," Henson said. "Boston College was a close game going into the last few minutes they just shut them out down the stretch. Kansas the other night, close ball game, shut them out until the very last shot pretty much. So we knew we had the capability of screeching us to a halt."

The Huskers hit 37-of-50 free throws in the game that saw USTA whistled for 31 fouls. Palmer, who scored a career high 25 points, was 13 for 17 from the line. The Roadrunner were 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Nebraska was called for 12 fouls.

Nebraska intended to get to the line Wednesday after shooting just 10 free throws in each of the last two games.

"We talked about it yesterday," said Thomas Allen, who hit 3 of 4 free throws. "Just get to the rim. They don't really have a shot blocker, so you just attack the paint. Make layups or get fouled. Tonight, we struggled from the free throw line a little bit. But it will get better.

Nebraska used a 10-0 mid-first half run to take a 27-17 lead at the 8:22 mark and led 49-42 at half.

Jackson led UTSA with 26 points, Deon Lyle scored 15 and Allen had 12 points. Keaton Wallace and Byron Frohnen had 10 points each.

Evan Taylor had 16, Glynn Watson Jr. had 13 points and Roby scored 10 points for Nebraska.

QUOTABLE

Miles on UTSA's offence: "We kept telling our players this team has similar offensive number as the Michigan States, Creightons, Kansas. They just don't look like it. One of our guys says afterward to coach (Jim) Molinari, 'I didn't think they were like that.' Yeah, they are like that."

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska

It was the fourth consecutive game in which Nebraska played a team in the top-30 nationally in scoring offence. Only UTSA, ranked 20th at 86.6 points per game, scored more than 80 against the Huskers.

UTSA

A UTSA freshman has been named Conference USA Freshman of the Week in four of the season's first six weeks. Wallace has earned the honour three times and Jackson once.

UP NEXT

Nebraska hosts Delaware State Friday, the third game in a four-game non-conference December home stand for the Huskers.

UTSA travels to Rice on Dec. 28 for its Conference USA opener.

By Kent Wolgamott, The Associated Press