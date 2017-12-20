Mobley scores 23, St. Bonaventure beats Northeastern 84-65

SAINT BONVENTURE, N.Y. — Matt Mobley scored 23 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead all five St. Bonaventure starters in double figures and the Bonnies beat Northeastern 84-65 on Wednesday night for its sixth consecutive win.

Jaylen Adams scored 14 of his 15 points point in the second half and LaDarrien Griffin finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for St. Bonaventure (9-2). Josh Ayeni and Idris Taqqee scored 10 points apiece.

Mobley hit a 3 to break a 26-all tie and spark an 11-2 run and the Bonnies led the rest of the way. They led 44-35 at the break and Northeastern made just 1 of 10 from the field and committed four turnovers as St. Bonaventure opened the second half with an 18-3 run. Adams scored 10 during that stretch, including eight in a row.

Anthony Green led Northeastern (7-5) with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting. The rest of the Huskies, who had their five-game win streak snapped, made just 14 of 49 (28 per cent) from the field.