Kuzma, Lakers overcome Harden's 51 to end Rockets' streak

BULLS 112, MAGIC 94

CHICAGO (AP) — Denzel Valentine had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Nikola Mirotic had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Chicago beat Orlando for its seventh straight win.

The Bulls had lost 10 straight with Mirotic out of the lineup prior to his return Dec. 8, and they haven't lost since to improve to 10-20.

Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points for Orlando, which lost its sixth in a row.

Facing the league's fourth-worst scoring defence, the Bulls took a 43-27 lead with 9:05 left in the second quarter on Mirotic's layup, one of many easy baskets.

SPURS 93, TRAIL BLAZERS 91

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 22 points, and Pau Gasol had 20 points and a season-high 17 rebounds in San Antonio's victory over Portland.

Aldridge hit 10 of 17 shots against his former team. Gasol and Aldridge each scored 16 points during the first half to help the Spurs (22-10) win their third consecutive game.

The short-handed Spurs were without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker. Both were rested on the first night of a back-to-back. Leonard and Parker are recovering from quadriceps injuries.

Portland, coming off a 3-2 road trip, lost its fifth consecutive home game. The Trail Blazers (16-15) are the only NBA team with a winning overall record but a losing mark at home.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 17 points. C.J. McCollum shot 5 of 22.

TIMBERWOLVES 112, NUGGETS 104

DENVER (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler also scored 25 and Minnesota beat Denver.

Jamal Crawford added 20 points and seven assists off the bench for the Timberwolves, who rallied from 14 down to end Denver's eight-game home winning streak.

The Nuggets were without leading scorer Gary Harris and backup point guard Emmanuel Mudiay, forcing coach Michael Malone to use his 13th different starting lineup. Malone went with a bigger group and started Nikola Jokic and Mason Plumlee together for the first time this season.

It worked for most of the game, but the Nuggets faltered after taking an 80-66 lead late in the third quarter.

Jamal Murray led Denver with 30 points. Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Jokic had 22 points, six rebounds and 10 turnovers.

THUNDER 107, JAZZ 79

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 24 points and 10 rebounds to help the Oklahoma City Thunder roll past the Utah Jazz 107-79 on Wednesday night.

Westbrook made 10 of 13 shots and had seven assists and four steals. Oklahoma City has won eight of 11 after a rough start to the season. The Thunder (16-15) are above .500 for the first time since early November.

Paul George scored 10 of his 18 points in the third quarter and Carmelo Anthony also scored 18 for Oklahoma City.

Rodney Hood scored 17 points for the Jazz, who have lost six of seven.

Breakout rookie Donovan Mitchell sat out with a right big toe contusion.

RAPTROS 129, HORNETS 111

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 18 of his 28 points after halftime and Toronto overcame a slow start to beat Charlotte for its fourth straight win.

Serge Ibaka scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half for Toronto, and OG Anunoby shot 6 of 7 from beyond the arc while scoring 20 points. Toronto has won 10 of 11 and is in third place in the Eastern Conference.

The Hornets got a career-best 32 points from reserve Jeremy Lamb but lost for the 11th time in 13 games.

PACERS 105, HAWKS 95

ATLANTA (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored 23 points, Myles Turner had 20 and Indiana beat Atlanta.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 19 points as Indiana won for the second time in five games. The Pacers rallied from a sluggish start to shoot 48.8 per cent.

Atlanta has yet to win consecutive games this season and dropped to 7-24. The Hawks bench outscored Indiana's 46-28, led by 18 points and nine rebounds from John Collins.

KINGS 104, NETS 99

NEW YORK (AP) — George Hill scored 22 points, Zach Randolph added 21 and Sacramento completed its first back-to-back sweep of the season by beating Brooklyn.

The Kings got off to a sizzling start following their victory in Philadelphia a night earlier, then held on after Brooklyn cut a 21-point lead to two with just over a minute to play.

The Nets missed a flurry of chances to tie before Hill finished it off with two free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 16 points but was among the many Nets with poor-shooting nights.

MAVERICKS 110, PISTONS 93

DALLAS (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 25 points, rookie Dennis Smith Jr. had 15 points and five assists in his return from a hip injury and Dallas beat Detroit.

The Mavericks, last in the Western Conference, won for just the second time in eight games while ending a three-game Detroit winning streak that followed seven straight losses by the Pistons.

Anthony Tolliver led Detroit with a season-high 18 points, going 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

