Wofford stuns No. 5 North Carolina 79-75 in Chapel Hill

The Tar Heels got within a point twice and missed four 3-pointers for the tie in the final 6 minutes. But they never could overtake the Terriers, who played confidently and kept counter-punching every time UNC made a run.

"We've got to by God be ready to play and not act like we're prima donnas, (that) we've got North Carolina (on their jersey) and we can walk out there and the other team is going to fold," UNC coach Roy Williams said. "That team outworked us."

Joel Berry II scored 23 points to lead UNC, which suffered its first home loss to an unranked team while ranked in the top five since falling to Boston College in January 2009.

"They just had the momentum," Berry said, "and it's hard to get it back on your side when they're just coming out here and playing with more effort than you."

BIG PICTURE

Wofford: The key sequence came at the end of the first half, where Wofford ran off eight straight points to take a 34-33 lead. Then the Terriers made 10 of 15 shots out of the break to steal momentum and put UNC in catch-up mode. More importantly, they never folded as UNC tried to rally.

UNC: This wasn't the way the Tar Heels wanted to follow a tough weekend road win at No. 21 Tennessee. They were often sloppy with the ball and struggled to get consistent defensive stops. Luke Maye struggled offensively (17 points on 4-for-16 shooting) and UNC shot just 36 per cent.

"Bad movement, bad defence, bad coaching — we got fat and happy," Williams said. "It was a disgusting thing for me the entire game."

MAGEE'S ROLL

Magee, a 6-foot-4 junior, entered the day as the nation's No. 2 scorer (24.1 points) while leading the country in made 3s per game (4.73). He made 10 of 23 shots and 4 of 12 3s against UNC, several on tough looks.

"That's what kids in mid-major schools like us, that's our opportunity, one of our best opportunities we get the whole year," Magee said. "This game was marked and big for us."

JOHNSON'S DEBUT

Pittsburgh graduate transfer Cameron Johnson has finally made his regular-season debut for UNC. He missed the opener with a neck injury then the next 10 games after knee surgery five weeks ago.

Johnson had 10 points, mostly from a 7-for-8 showing at the line, in 17 minutes.

UNC'S HOME SUCCESS

The Tar Heels had won 22 games in the Smith Center and a relocated game in Greensboro against Notre Dame last season during its home winning streak. It was UNC's first home loss since February 2016 against rival Duke.

UP NEXT

Wofford: The Terriers visit UNC Greensboro on Dec. 30 in Southern Conference play.

UNC: The Tar Heels face Ohio State on Saturday in New Orleans for the CBS Sports Classic.

This story has been corrected to show it was UNC's first home loss while ranked in the top five against an unranked team, not first in any game since 2009.

By Aaron Beard, The Associated Press