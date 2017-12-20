Eastern Washington beats NAIA's Providence (MT) 94-66

CHENEY, Wash. — Bogdan Bliznyuk scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Eastern Washington beat the University of Providence (Montana) of the NAIA 94-66 on Wednesday night.

Bliznyuk was 9 of 14 from the field for the Eagles (5-8) who have won the last two after losing five straight. Jesse Hunt added a career-best 16 points with 11 rebounds and Ty Gibson chipped in 12 points.

EWU shot 57 per cent compared to 41.5 per cent for Providence and had a 42-27 rebounding edge.

The Eagles jumped to a 15-5 lead to start, took it to 36-21 with 3:33 left in the half, and were up 44-34 at the break.