Louisiana Tech routs sloppy SMU 51-10 in Frisco Bowl

FRISCO, Texas — A fumble by SMU on the first snap of the game set the tone for Louisiana Tech in a 51-10 victory in the Frisco Bowl on Wednesday night.

"Oh yeah, it had us pumped," freshman Amik Johnson said. "I was so pumped I was about to run to the end zone, but Coach reminded me I had to celebrate with my team. At the end of the day that was kind of a big boost for us."

J'mar Smith threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, Louisiana Tech's defence scored twice and the Bulldogs ended their fourth straight season with a bowl victory.

"It feels great," Smith said. "Defence put us in some great situations and they scored the ball when they caught interceptions, and we got to go out there with great field positions. It gives our offence a boost of confidence."

Smith completed 15 of 23 passes for 216 yards, and Teddy Veal caught four passes for 84 yards for Louisiana Tech (7-6). The Bulldogs led 42-10 at the half.

SMU (7-6) fumbled on its first offensive snap and turned it over on its first three drives and six times overall.

It was a disappointing debut for SMU coach Sonny Dykes against his former school. Dykes was 22-15 at Louisiana Tech from 2010 to 2012 before leaving for California in 2013. Dykes was fired by Cal a year ago, and spent this season as an offensive analyst at TCU before SMU hired him to replace Chad Morris on Dec. 11.

With most of the staff joining Morris at Arkansas, Dykes elected to coach the bowl game and installed graduate assistant G.J. Kinne as offensive co-ordinator for the bowl game.

It didn't have the desired effect.

"Clearly we didn't put our best foot forward," Dykes said. "We've got to give Louisiana Tech a lot of credit. They were ready to play, you could see they were a team that's been to bowl games and had a formula to get their team ready to play."