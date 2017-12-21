Dougie Hamilton, Flames edge Blues 2-1

CALGARY — Dougie Hamilton scored the winner at 7:57 of the third period as the Calgary Flames pulled out a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

After Blues goaltender Carter Hutton stopped an initial shot from the blue line, Ivan Barbashev was about to skate away with the rebound when Hamilton swung at the puck and, all in one motion, knocked it off Barbashev's stick and past the Blues goaltender.

Michael Frolik also scored for Calgary (18-14-3). The Flames last game before the holiday break is Friday when Montreal visits the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Brayden Schenn had his team-leading 17th goal for St. Louis (22-12-2), which has lost four of their last five. The Blues play in Edmonton on Thursday night.

Trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes, St. Louis tied it on the power play 1:26 into the second. After hitting the Flames blue line with speed, Schenn neatly stepped around flat-footed Troy Brouwer then fired a shot inside the goal post on Mike Smith.

Frolik opened the scoring at 7:58 of the first when he was set up alone in front by Mikael Backlund. Hutton made the initial stop, but the rebound went high in the air, deflected off a Blues player and just crossed the line before being cleared away by Tage Thompson.

Not ruled a goal originally, play continued on for about 45 seconds before the arena horn sounded and the Flames started celebrating with Frolik at the bench. The league had immediately reviewed play and had determined the puck did go in.

Smith had 21 stops to improve to 13-11-3. His best save came halfway through the third when he jabbed out his blocker to deny Alex Steen from 20 feet out.

Hutton made 31 stops in his first start since his 48-save shutout of the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. He falls to 5-3-0.

Calgary played most of the game with five defencemen after Travis Hamonic (lower body) exited the game in the latter part of the first period. His absence was especially felt on the penalty kill where he's one of the Flames' go-to players.