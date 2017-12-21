Aldridge, Gasol lead Spurs to 93-91 win over Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. — LaMarcus Aldridge scored 22 points, Pau Gasol had 20 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Portland Trail Blazers 93-91 on Wednesday night.

Aldridge hit 10 of 17 shots against his former team. Gasol and Aldridge each scored 16 points during the first half to help the Spurs (22-10) win their third consecutive game.

The short-handed Spurs were without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker. Both were rested as part of San Antonio's injury management program, as this was the first game of a back-to-back for the Spurs. Leonard and Parker are recovering from quadriceps injuries.

Patty Mills and Manu Ginobili came off the bench to score 10 points apiece for San Antonio.