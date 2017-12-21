Thompson, Durant lead injured Warriors to 10th straight win

Curry did some light on-court work at morning shootaround a day after the Warriors said the two-time MVP would be out at least another week with the ankle injury. Kerr said it was Curry's first time moving laterally, and he wouldn't scrimmage or practice before being examined again.

"He had a good day today. He was working out with Steve Nash and Q (Bruce Fraser) and got a lot of good stuff and it looked like he was moving pretty well," Kerr said. "A good sign."

Golden State has won all six games since Curry injured the ankle on Dec. 4 at New Orleans.

Curry will miss two more games this week, as well as the Christmas Day showdown against Cleveland before getting evaluated again.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis beat the Warriors 111-101 at home on Oct. 21. Now, the Grizzlies started and will end Golden State's homestand, returning to Oracle Arena on Dec. 30. They play at Phoenix twice in six nights beginning Thursday, going home in the middle before a second visit to the desert next Tuesday. ... Rookie Ivan Rabb, who's from Oakland and attended California in nearby Berkeley, made a late appearance.

Warriors: Thompson's first-half points were his most in any half this season. ... Also out for the Warriors were Andre Iguodala (flu-like symptoms), Draymond Green (right shoulder soreness), Shaun Livingston (sore right knee) and Zaza Pachulia (left shoulder soreness). Pachulia, who missed playing on his bobblehead night, could do contact work in practice as soon as Thursday when Green is expected to scrimmage after sitting out five of the last six games. ... Golden State had just two fast-break points.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Complete a back-to-back at Phoenix on Thursday night.

Warriors: Host the Lakers on Friday night after a 116-114 overtime win Monday at Los Angeles. Golden State has won the last five meetings overall and nine in a row at home.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Janie McCauley, The Associated Press