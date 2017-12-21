Brown leads Kansas State over Washington State 68-65

SPOKANE, Wash. — Barry Brown Jr. scored 23 points as Kansas State beat Washington State 68-65 on Wednesday night in the Spokane Arena.

Makol Mawien added 15 points for Kansas State (10-2), which has won six of its past seven games.

Carter Skaggs had 24 points and Malachi Flynn 23 for Washington State (7-4), which overcame a dreadful first half to take the lead in the second half.

Neither team shot well. Kansas State finished at 42 per cent shooting while Washington State shot 38 per cent.