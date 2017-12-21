'Best in history' Ronaldo put to test by Messi in 'clasico'

"Titles are our goal," Messi said. "If individual statistics are there also, that's even better, but they are not the objective."

Ronaldo has no doubt closed the gap with Messi after he led Madrid to back-to-back Champions League titles in the last two seasons. But for Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres, this past decade is still set to bear Messi's mark.

"If it wasn't for (Ronaldo), Messi would have won twice as much," Torres said Wednesday. "What Ronaldo has done in the age of Messi says a lot about him."

Ronaldo will need to be at his best on Saturday because anything other than a victory will deal a huge blow to Madrid's title defence before the season reaches its midway point.

Madrid enters the match in fourth place and trailing Barcelona by 11 with a match in hand. Atletico Madrid and Valencia are in second and third.

"Given the situation we are in we are obligated to win," Madrid defender Sergio Ramos said.

Messi had one of his most memorable performances at Madrid last season when he scored his second of two brilliant goals in stoppage time to silence the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid got revenge with wins of 3-1 and 2-0 in the Spanish Super Cup in August, when Barcelona was reeling from the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde, however, quickly rallied his team and the Catalan club has not lost since, a run of 24 matches. With Neymar gone, Valverde has succeeded in tightening up Barcelona's defence.

"It would be important to win for everything that would represent, since the match is so special, and we are playing at their ground," Messi said. "There would still be a long way to go for the league title, but a victory would be a nice before the Christmas break."

Here are some other potential keys to the "clasico."

___

SUAREZ

Striker Luis Suarez has rediscovered his scoring touch at just the right time for Barcelona. After only scoring three times in the first 11 matches, Suarez has six goals in his last five league games. They will need him even more with backup forwards Paco Alcacer and Gerard Deulofeu injured.

___

BENZEMA

Karim Benzema has only scored two goals in 11 league appearances for Madrid this season. The drop in production has contributed to Madrid's stumbles, leading many fans to lament the exit of Alvaro Morata to Chelsea.

___

ALBA

Jordi Alba has flourished going forward into the hole that Neymar used to occupy. The Spain left back is a favourite of Messi to weave together short-passing combinations that unlock packed defences. His matchup against Madrid right back Dani Carvajal should be key.

___

BALE

Gareth Bale is playing for his future. Recurrent injuries have cost the Wales winger his spot in Madrid's starting lineup, with coach Zinedine Zidane preferring the playmaking — and sturdier legs — of Francisco "Isco" Alarcon. Bale returned after his latest injury layoff to help Madrid win the Club World Cup, but as a second-half substitute. He is likely to have that role against Barcelona and will need to make the most of the minutes he gets.

___

VERMAELEN

Thomas Vermaelen was considered a lost cause. That was until defenders Samuel Umtiti and Javier Mascherano got injured, giving the Belgian another chance to find his spot in Barcelona's rotation. Vermaelen has played six consecutive matches, a personal record for him at Barcelona. Injuries limited him to 11 league appearances in two seasons before he was loaned out to Roma last year. Now that he is back, the former Arsenal player will be critical to Barcelona's chances of stopping Ronaldo.

By Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press