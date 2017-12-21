Britton fills in as Swansea coach after Clement fired

SWANSEA, Wales — Player-coach Leon Britton will take charge of Swansea for its Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Saturday following the departure of manager Paul Clement.

The 35-year-old Britton, who has been a midfielder for Swansea for the last 15 years, joined the coaching staff last month.

Britton said he doesn't want to take the job on a full-time basis.

"It is not to say I wouldn't take it in the future, but I just think at this moment in time it is not the right move for me," Britton said Thursday. "I've been asked to help the club out, which is something I will always do. But in terms of the immediate future, I am not looking to be the full-time manager."