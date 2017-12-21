Warriors' all-time points leader Marriott happy she stayed at home

In the early days of the recruiting process, hockey player Rachel Marriott already knew she would be playing out her Ontario University Athletics career with the Waterloo Warriors. She had no idea that she would become the team’s all-time leader in points before her final game, though.

The record-breaking point came by way of an assist on Maryn Caragata’s goal in a 3-2 shootout win over Laurentian on Nov. 30 to break the previous total of 80 points, which good friend and former teammate Marissa Redmond set just last season.

“To be honest, I didn't know what the record was … until last year when she beat it. And then people said that I was within range, so that’s when it kind of started the conversation about it,” said Marriott.

“It’s a lot more meaningful that I also have her in my corner as a supporter and I think seeing two players within the same age range beat it kind of shows the progression of our team program.”

Reflecting on the new benchmark, she spoke of the realization that, had she gone to a top hockey program rather than the growing success at UW, she might not have played for a few years and had a chance to break records.

“I had multiple offers … but the options that I did have, they were either too far away from home or just didn’t seem like a good enough fit for me,” said Marriott, adding, “It’s really satisfying that I … was able to have personal success and team success (with Waterloo).”

With 40 goals and 42 assists in 96 career regular season games, the Resurrection Catholic Secondary school graduate conceded how “in Grade 12, I definitely wouldn't have envisioned this kind of personal success at all.” She was quick to praise head coach Shaun Reagan and the close-knit environment he has fostered among her teammates as being the catalyst for success.

“He’s pretty hard on us at times, but one-on-one with him, he’s told me that even though I’m relied on to contribute offensively, to not get too wound-up … worrying about points. That’s taken pressure off me,” said Marriott.

The approach has had a trickle-down effect on the rest of the team, which currently sits fourth with eight wins in eleven games. It was especially evident last season when a veteran-laden squad made a run to the OUA semifinals before succumbing to the back-to-back champion Guelph Gryphons in three games.

“We’re taking a step in the right direction. Even though we didn't win it all (last year), it still means a lot that we did better than the previous year. It kind of sets the stage for this year,” she said.