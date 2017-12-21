Jaguars-49ers Capsule

49ERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (14), RUSH (24), PASS (13).

49ERS Defence - OVERALL (25), RUSH (25), PASS (20).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Jaguars make second visit to San Francisco, losing previous trip 20-3 in 2009. ... Jacksonville lost eight straight in Pacific Time Zone by average of 20.9 points. Last win out west came Jan. 2, 2005, at Oakland. ... Jaguars can clinch first division title since 1999 with win. ... Jaguars seek fifth road victory of season after winning five in previous four seasons combined. ... Blake Bortles is first Jaguars QB with three straight games with at least two TD passes, no interceptions. No player in NFL has done it more than four in row since Russell Wilson in 2015. ... Jacksonville WR Keelan Cole had seven catches for 186 yards last week for fourth-most yards for rookie in past 14 seasons. ... Jacksonville DE Calais Campbell had two sacks last week for his fourth multi-sack game this season. ... Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 381 yards last week to become first 49ers QB with back-to-back 300-yard games since Jeff Garcia did it three straight times in 2000. ... Garoppolo joined Hall of Famer Y.A. Tittle as only Niners QBs to win first three starts with franchise. ... San Francisco has held four straight opponents to less than 100 yards rushing for first time since 2013, but faces league's top rushing attack. ... Niners seek first four-game winning streak in same season since 2013. ... WR Marquise Goodwin looks to become first 49ers player with three straight 100-yard receiving games since Jerry Rice did it four in row in 1995. ... Fantasy Tip: Niners K Robbie Gould has made 20 straight FGs and is first player with 15 FGs in three-game span.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By The Associated Press