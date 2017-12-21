England pair Daly, Hughes to miss start of 6 Nations

LONDON — England will be without winger Elliot Daly and No. 8 Nathan Hughes for a significant period of its Six Nations title defence because of injuries.

Both players were hurt playing for English club Wasps in the European Champions Cup on Sunday.

Wasps said Daly has a sprained ankle and requires up to 12 weeks of rehabilitation, while Hughes will take up to 10 weeks to recover from a knee problem.

The Six Nations begins on the first weekend of February.