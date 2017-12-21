German association investigating Leverkusen coach's dive

FRANKFURT — The German soccer association is investigating an apparent dive by Bayer Leverkusen coach Heiko Herrlich during the side's German Cup game at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Wednesday.

The DFB says, "There is the suspicion that the coach of Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen allowed himself to fall after a shove from the 'Gladbach player Denis Zakaria on the sideline and thus behaved in an unsporting manner."

Leverkusen was winning 1-0 in the 75th minute when Herrlich fell under light contact from Zakaria.

Herrlich apologized after the game, saying, "That certainly looked stupid and I want to apologize for it."