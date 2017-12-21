Although supremely confident, the slimly-built Shiffrin knows that becoming a multi-event specialist puts her best discipline at risk.

"If I ski my best then I know it's good enough to win in any event, actually. Even in downhill," she said. "But it is very, very difficult to stay strong in every event. The better I get with speed, the more my slalom suffers."

Intriguingly, she could race Vonn in downhill at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February.

Injury-hit Vonn missed the 2014 Games and is intensely motivated to reclaim the downhill title she won at the 2010 Games.

Facing Vonn in downhill would be a treat for U.S. fans — and somewhat like Shiffrin agreeing to fight Vonn in her own backyard.

It might be too good to refuse.

"I hadn't been planning on doing the downhill. For sure, after Lake Louise I'm considering it more," Shiffrin said. "It's cool that the tech (slalom and GS) races are first, so that makes me feel more comfortable with doing the speed races."

Asked what would happen if she actually beat Vonn in downhill at the Olympics, Shiffrin bursts into loud laughter.

It is not a mocking laugh, but one of incredulity at the idea of toppling arguably the greatest women's downhill skier of all time.

Shiffrin then becomes serious again, talking about Vonn with utmost respect, yet her burning ambition is hard to contain.

"If I were able to win a medal in any of the speed events that would be absolutely incredible," Shiffrin said. "If it was gold, even better."

She could also face Vonn in super-G.

However, Shiffrin's workload is unlikely to include the nations' team event, which features parallel slalom and makes its Olympic debut.

"I'm not planning on it. To take that really seriously we would have to find some time to have the U.S. team training together, and there is no time," she said. "Even right now, my biggest concern is thinking about racing the downhill as well as super-G and (Alpine) combined.

"That's such a full (program) and I don't know," she says, wearily contemplating how much it would take out of her. "It's exhausting."

