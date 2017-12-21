UAB faces Ohio, seeks first-ever bowl win in second try

Bahamas Bowl: UAB (8-4) vs. Ohio (8-4), Friday, Dec. 22, 12:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Ohio by 7.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

The Blazers had their best year as an FBS team, restarting the program after a two-year hiatus from competition and winning a school-record eight games. A victory in only their second-ever bowl game would do wonders for recruiting. Ohio had a strong season in the Mid-American Conference and a victory would give the Bobcats their first bowl win since 2012. They have lost their last three.

KEY MATCHUP

The Ohio defence against UAB's run game. The Bobcats held five opponents to under 70 yards rushing and the Blazers rank second in Conference USA with 27 rushing TDs and have had at least two rushing touchdowns in all but two games this season. UAB TB Spencer Brown, named Conference USA freshman of the year (1,292 yards rushing, 10 TDs), has excelled in the Blazers' victories, averaging 125 yards rushing but averaged only 72 yards in their four losses.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UAB: Senior CB Darious Williams finished the regular season ranked second nationally in passes defended with 20 (1.7/game) and led Conference USA in both interceptions (five) and pass breakups (15).

Ohio: QB Nathan Rourke passed for 2,018 yards and 15 TDs, and rushed for 1,032 yards and 21 TDs. He needs one more touchdown to tie the school record for touchdowns responsible for.