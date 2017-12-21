Waters retires after 16-year rugby career

A winger who later transitioned to outside centre, Waters' versatility sometimes meant time on the bench because as a utility back she could cover several roles. She brought plenty to the table with Ratier pointing to her experience, tackling, pace, timing and the ability to run a good line.

Waters grew up played basketball and volleyball and went on to play netball for Canada. But she fell into rugby by accident at university.

Looking for an Ultimate Frisbee practice, she stumbled on the UVic women's rugby team. While her father and brother played rugby, she did not know women played the game.

"it was kind of a fateful day. I watched the girls play and i thought this looked incredible," she said.

She played five years at UVic, which led to her being scouted by national team coaches.

Waters made her 15s debut in 2008 in England against the U.S. And she played at the inaugural sevens World Cup in 2009 in Dubai. In 2013, she was part of Rugby Canada's first centralized program.

Waters was part of the Canadian squads that finished runner-up at the 2013 sevens World Cup and at the 2014 15s World Cup.

In 2014, Waters started a tense semifinal against host France that saw the Canadian women win 18-16 to move into the final against England.

Waters has coached UVic for three years and spent another year as an assistant coach there. She has plenty of experience on her coaching staff with fellow national team players Julianne Zussman, Kim Donaldson and Mandy Marchak.

Current Canadian captain Laura Russell, Kelly's sister, has also helped out.

By Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press