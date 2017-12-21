Dillard scores 34 points, Presbyterian tops Piedmont 77-60.

CLINTON, S.C. — Reggie Dillard hit 6 of 9 3-pointers and scored 34 points, both career highs, leading Presbyterian to a 77-60 win over D-III Piedmont on Thursday.

Dillard made all five of his 3s and had 19 points in the first half when the Blue Hose (7-6) opened a 45-33 lead. He finished with nine rebounds, four assists and was 6 of 7 from the foul line. Francois Lewis added 13 points and Davon Bell 10.

After trailing by as many as 16 in the first half, the Lions, who played the game as an exhibition, charged back in the second half. They opened with a 14-5 run, closing within 50-47 on Marquise Lanier's 3 at the 13:22 mark. The Blue Hose finally separated with Lewis scoring six points in an 8-0 run. Elijah Alston hit a 3 for Piedmont but Dillard and Ethan Kay hit consecutive 3s for a 15-point lead.

Alston led the Lions with 20 points and 13 rebounds and Taylor Mills had 14 points.