Wilson helps No. 4 South Carolina rout Temple 87-60

Teaira McCowan added 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-0) before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. The 6-foot-7 junior is averaging 24.5 points and 14.5 rebounds in her last four games.

Gabrielle Cooper led Syracuse (11-1) with 22 points and nine rebounds. Tiana Mangakahia added 20 points, and Miranda Drummond had 14.

NO. 7 TENNESSEE 83, STANFORD 71

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaime Nared scored a career-high 28 points, Evina Westbrook added 17 and Tennessee held off Stanford to improve to 12-0.

Mercedes Russell was held to three second-half points, but still managed to keep her streak of scoring in double figures in every game alive with 11. She also had 10 rebounds.

Brittany McPhee returned to the Stanford lineup for the first time in over a month to score a season-high 27 points, one off her career best. Stanford is 6-6.

NO. 9 WEST VIRGINIA 66, MOREHEAD STATE 56

MORGNATOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Naomi Davenport scored 19 points and Teanna Muldrow had 18 points and 12 rebounds to help West Virginia beat Morehead State.

Katrina Pardee added 14 points, and Chania Ray had 11 for the Mountaineers (12-0).

Darianne Seward led the Eagles (9-4) with 23 points.

NO. 10 OREGON 84, NO. 19 TEXAS A&M 62

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Maite Cazorla scored 26 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 25 and Oregon beat Texas A&M in the Duel in the Desert.

Ruthy Hebard had 10 points and eight rebounds for Oregon. The Ducks (10-2) also beat the Aggies (10-3) last month in College Station in the Preseason Women's NIT semifinals.

Danni Williams led the Aggies with 22 points.

NO. 13 FLORIDA STATE 92, CREIGHTON 82

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Chatrice White had 19 points and 11 rebounds in her home-state return to help Florida State beat Creighton.

White starred at Shelby-Rising City and was the first Nebraska high school female to be named a McDonald's All-American. The Seminoles (11-1) rebounded from an 87-72 loss to No. 8 Texas on Sunday. Creighton (6-4) had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Creighton's Audrey Faber scored 30 points and made seven 3-pointers.

NO. 14 DUKE 63, WYOMING 40

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Lexie Brown scored 23 points and Duke again clamped down on defence to beat Wyoming.

The Blue Devils held an opponent to 40 or fewer points for the third straight game — a program first — with the Cowgirls shooting only 31 per cent and Duke scoring 20 points off 22 Wyoming turnovers that included 13 steals.

Brown scored 20 or more points for the fourth straight game. Haley Gorecki added 14 points, nine rebounds and five steals for the Blue Devils (10-2), who won their fourth straight game.

Marta Gomez had nine points for the Cowgirls (7-4).

MICHIGAN STATE 83, NO. 22 SOUTH FLORIDA 73

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Shay Colley scored a career-high 27 points and Michigan State upset South Florida at the New Orleans Shootout.

Colley was 9 of 16 from the field and made 9 of 10 free throws in leading the Spartans (9-3) to their fourth straight victory. Jenna Allen added 17 points.

Laura Ferreira and Maria Jespersen scored 18 points for USF (10-3).

NO. 23 MICHIGAN 105, DELAWARE STATE 36

ANN Arbour, Mich. (AP) — Katelynn Flaherty hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Hallie Thome had 18 points and Michigan overwhelmed Delaware State.

The Wolverines (11-2) have won six straight. They held the Hornets (1-9) to 22-per cent shooting.

NO. 24 CALIFORNIA 62, KENTUCKY 52

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Asha Thomas scored 17 points to help California beat Kentucky.

Mikayla Cowling added 15 points for the Golden Bears (9-2).

Maci Morris led Kentucky (8-5) with 21 points.

NO. 25 IOWA 79, DRAKE 66

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Megan Gustafson had 27 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa.

Makenzie Meyer matched her career high with 21 points and had seven assists for the Hawkeyes (12-1).

Becca Hittner scored a career-high 27 points for the Bulldogs (5-7).

By The Associated Press