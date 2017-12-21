Zeke's return major test for Seahawks struggling run defence

The Rams had eight run plays of 10 yards or more in the rout. The Seahawks allowed 10 total run plays of 10 yards or more during a five-game span from late October and November when they were ranking among the best run defences in the league.

"I'm excited for him, Todd Gurley is a heckuva player," Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said. "You watch that game and you see why. Zeke with a lot of the similar abilities and traits, we're excited for what he can do."

While Seattle is unsure how much the Cowboys will feature Elliott, the fact he hasn't played in six weeks and isn't worn down from a long season is a boost.

Wagner has been playing with a hamstring injury for nearly two months and was its most troublesome last week when he lacked the explosiveness to try and chase down Gurley. Bradley McDougald has played well at strong safety, but he isn't Kam Chancellor when it comes to stopping the run. The Seahawks will get a lift by having Wright back this week.

Wagner noted that because of all the injuries, what's been an experienced, veteran defence is now full of new faces that have never played together.

"It's kind of just furthering the thing that we have kind of been dealing with, with everybody trying to relearn everybody," Wagner said.

Stopping the run has long been a hallmark of Carroll's defensive priorities and it's proved true in his Seattle tenure.

The Seahawks are 23-31-1 since 2010 in games where they've allowed at least 100 yards rushing to the opponent. They are 55-16 when holding opponents under 100 yards.

Before his suspension, Elliott had four straight games of at least 93 yards rushing, and three of those were well over 100 yards.

"I think he'll be really fired up to play football. I think he has to be about as hungry as you can get," Carroll said.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Tim Booth, The Associated Press