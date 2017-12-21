Nick Foles facing Raiders for first time since historic game

PHILADELPHIA — Since the last time the Philadelphia Eagles saw the Oakland Raiders, Nick Foles was traded, released, contemplated retirement and returned as a backup quarterback.

Foles tied an NFL record with seven touchdown passes in Philadelphia's 49-20 win at Oakland on Nov. 3, 2013. His performance sparked an impressive turnaround and the Eagles went 7-1 in the second half after a 3-5 start to win the NFC East title in Chip Kelly's first season.

"Our team was trying to figure out our identity at that point," Foles said. "We had ups and downs and we were trying to put it all together. I look back at that day as sort of our 'aha' moment, like we can do this, we know who we are, we know we can be explosive, and we took off at that point."

Kelly traded Foles after the 2014 season and was fired the following year. Foles spent one season in St. Louis, another in Kansas City and returned to Philadelphia to back up Carson Wentz.

Now, he's the starter looking to help Philadelphia (12-2) win a Super Bowl. The Eagles host the Raiders (6-8) on Christmas night needing a victory to secure the NFC's No. 1 seed. They would lock it up before taking the field if the Vikings (11-3) lose at Green Bay (7-7) on Saturday night.

Here are some things to watch for when the Raiders visit Philadelphia on Monday night:

FILLING IN: The Raiders will be missing a key piece on the offensive line after Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn underwent surgery on his injured right foot. Penn had started 170 straight regular-season games before the injury, but did miss Oakland's playoff game a year ago with a knee problem. The Raiders haven't decided whether they will replace Penn with rookie David Sharpe or by moving right tackle Marshall Newhouse to the left side and inserting Vadal Alexander. Sharpe has played three snaps on offence all year and struggled in that brief time earlier this month against the Giants when Penn went down.

"It made me want more," he said. "If I get the opportunity, I can't wait to get out there. It wasn't the best of snaps, but it was definitely a learning experience."

LACK OF URGENCY: The Eagles haven't missed a beat on offence since Wentz tore his ACL against the Rams on Dec. 10. But the defence has allowed 36 points in five quarters. Defensive co-ordinator Jim Schwartz blamed it on a lack of urgency.

"We needed to come out with more fire," Schwartz said about the defence giving up three consecutive TD drives to start the game in last week's 34-29 win at the Giants.