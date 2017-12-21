Steelers seek group effort to replace star receiver Brown

"In a situation like playing against the Patriots, I think if (Brown's) playing, it would've been a different scenario," Smith-Schuster said.

But that's not the case. And as a result, the Steelers will need at least one win — maybe two — in their final two games to secure a first-round bye.

"It takes everybody stepping up," Haley said. "As far as filling the spot, it isn't a big deal. It's just making sure guys are doing what they're supposed to do and making plays when they get the opportunity."

Brown last missed a regular-season game because of an injury in 2012. He sat out the team's AFC playoff game at Denver during the 2015 season with a concussion.

In that game, Bryant had nine catches for 154 yards, while also breaking off a 40-yard run. Darrius Heyward-Bey also caught two passes for 64 yards.

"We understand that we don't have the best player in the league, but we understand that we're good receivers too," Heyward-Bey said.

They filled the void last week against the Patriots.

Smith-Schuster, who caught six passes for 114 yards, had a 69-yard catch-and-run in the final minute that set up the final sequence against New England. Bryant also made a one-handed touchdown catch on third-and-goal to give Pittsburgh a seven-point halftime lead.

With Brown sidelined, they will be asked to produce again for the Steelers on Monday against the Texans.

"He's very important," Bryant said of Brown. "He's the best receiver in the league. We always want to have him on the field. It makes things a whole lot easier for everyone. But he's going to get healthy, we'll get him back in a couple weeks and we'll be ready to go."

NOTES: Steelers CB Joe Haden, who has missed the past five games with a broken fibula, was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Linebacker Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) was also a full participant on Thursday. Matakevich missed the game against Baltimore, and was used only on special teams against New England. TE Vance McDonald (shoulder) also practiced, while G Ramon Foster missed with a concussion.

By Dan Scifo, The Associated Press