LeBron, Cavs beat Bulls for 12th straight home win

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Beasley scored 28 of his season-high 32 points in the second half, helping New York shake off Kristaps Porzingis' dismal return to beat Boston.

Beasley went back to the bench with Porzingis back from a knee injury, but he was on the floor in the fourth quarter while Porzingis watched from the sideline as the former No. 2 overall pick punished the Celtics inside and out to help the Knicks pull away.

Porzingis was 0 for 11 from the field and finished with one point after missing two games with a sore left knee. The "MVP! MVP!" chants he has heard this season instead went to Beasley, who also had 12 rebounds. Kyrie Irving scored 32 points for the Celtics.

SUNS 97, GRIZZLIES 95

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Memphis guard Troy Daniels hit a 3-pointer with 17 seconds to play to give Phoenix the lead, and the Suns held off the Grizzlies for their third victory in four games.

T.J. Warren led the Suns with 27 points, and Daniels — acquired from the Grizzlies in September — added 14 off the bench. Phoenix won at home for the first time since Nov. 19 against Chicago.

Tyreke Evans led Memphis with 23 points. The Grizzlies have lost eight of nine games and nine straight on the road.

JAZZ 100, SPURS 89

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rodney Hood scored 29 points and Utah fended off multiple comeback attempts by San Antonio.

Hood took over in the fourth quarter after San Antonio cut the lead to 82-81. Utah went on a 13-2 run with Hood scoring nine straight points, including a contested pull-up 3-pointer from the corner and a spinning, mid-range jumper to push the lead to 12.

Ricky Rubio had 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Derrick Favours finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Bryn Forbes led the Spurs with 12 points.

By The Associated Press