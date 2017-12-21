Walker leads Kent State past Oregon State 79-78

Walker hit a 3-pointer with Kent State ahead 51-50 and followed with a layup. Akien Frederick's shot gave the Golden Flashes a seven-point lead.

Oregon State trailed 74-69 with 20 seconds remaining, but a turnover led to Walker's two free throws. Stephen Thompson's 3-pointer cut the lead to 76-72.

Kevin Zabo hit two free throws, but Stephen Thompson made another 3-pointer cutting the lead to three. Pippen made one of two, sealing the win.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers fell short in their first true road game of the season and lost an opportunity to take momentum into the Pac-12 season. The Beavers were outplayed over the final 12 minutes. For a team that finished 5-27 last season, any type of positive energy to take into conference play would have been beneficial.

Kent State: The win should be a confidence builder for the league champions, who are going through a transition period. Only two seniors are seeing significant playing time and Senderoff is relying on inexperienced players.

NUMBERS GAME

Walker was 5 of 19 from the field, but hit 13 of 14 free throws, including six in the final two minutes. Jaylen Avery scored 17 points for Kent State.

LONG TRIP

Thursday's game is the only stop the Beavers will make on their trip east. Oregon State played five straight games at home and return there for their next three contests.

LATE RUSH

Oregon State was 6 of 23 on its 3-point attempts, but made four in the last 30 seconds to stay in the game.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: The Beavers' first three Pac-12 games are at home, with the opener against Colorado on Dec. 29. The stretch includes games with Utah and Oregon. The Beavers finished 1-17 in the conference last season - with the only win over the Utes - so grabbing a couple of early victories will be important.

Kent State: The schedule won't get any easier for the Golden Flashes, who play at Albany on Dec. 28. The Great Danes are 11-3 and nearly upset Louisville on Wednesday before falling 70-68.

By Steve Herrick, The Associated Press