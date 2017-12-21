Red-hot Hauser leads Marquette to 92-51 romp over American

MILWAUKEE — Sam Hauser poured in 29 points, hitting a career best seven 3-pointers along the way, and Marquette rolled to a 92-51 victory over American University on Thursday night.

Hauser's 7-of-9 effort from long range helped the Golden Eagles (9-3) shoot 50 per cent (14 of 28) from beyond the arc. Hauser, who made all six of his free throws, added five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Andrew Rowsey scored 19, making 4 of 5 3-pointers and all five of his free throws, and Markus Howard tallied 10 points and five assists

Marquette, which has won four straight, shot 59 per cent (30 of 51) from the floor and 75 per cent (18 of 24) at the free-throw line.

Larry Motuzis led the Eagles (3-8) with 12 points, while Sa'eed Nelson scored 11 with four assists.