Terrell leads late rally, Rhode Island beats Iona 80-74

KINGSTON, R.I. — Jared Terrell scored 10 of his 23 points in the final minutes as Rhode Island rallied in the second half to take an 80-74 win over Iona on Thursday night.

The Rams overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half with Terrell scoring 16 points after intermission.

Stanford Robinson had 12 points with 10 rebounds, his second straight double-double, and Jeff Dowtin added 11 points while dishing out six assists for the Rams (7-3), who remain undefeated through six games at home.

Rickey McGill led Iona (6-6) with 16 points with Roland Griffin adding 12 and E.J. Crawford chipping in 11.