Gustafson's double-double leads way for No. 25 Iowa women

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Megan Gustafson scored 27 points and pulled down 12 rebounds and No. 25 Iowa defeated Drake 79-66 on Thursday night.

The double-double was Gustafson's 11th this season and 39th of her career. She came in averaging a double-double of 21.8 points and 12.3 rebounds this season.

Makenzie Meyer matched her career high with 21 points and had seven assists, while Alexis Sevillian, moving into the starting lineup after Tania Davis' season-ending injury on Sunday, made four 3-pointers for her 12 points. The Hawkeyes (12-1) had 25 assists on 30 field goals.

Becca Hittner scored a career-high 27 points for the Bulldogs (5-7) with Becca Jonas adding 12.