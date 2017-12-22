Dawn Staley has Philadelphia homecoming to remember

PHILADELPHIA — Dawn Staley had a homecoming to remember.

The women's basketball coach at South Carolina returned to Philadelphia this week with her defending NCAA champion Gamecocks to play Temple. It wasn't her first time back in the city where she grew up since winning the national title in April. But this was a special trip for the Hall of Famer. She was going to her old stomping grounds, where she honed her skills as a player, to donate a replica NCAA championship trophy to the Hank Gathers Recreation Center.

Her hometown had a surprise for one of its favourites, too. The city proclaimed Wednesday Dawn Staley Day and renamed a street right where she grew up as Dawn Staley Lane.

"You don't dream of streets being named after you," Staley said after her fourth-ranked team routed Temple 87-60 on Thursday night. "You dream about gold medals, winning national championships. That stuff hits you like a body blow you're not prepared for when it comes from people who genuinely care for you. It makes it truly special."

Despite being the visiting team, Staley was acting more like the hostess. Before the game, she participated in a gathering for her former Temple star, Candice Dupree. Staley gave out mini-replica NCAA trophies to former Owls players, but saved the last one for former Temple men's coach John Chaney, who was a mentor to her.

"I've watched Coach Chaney since I was a little girl, coming to McGonigle (Hall), seeing how he operates," Staley said. "I remember driving 12 hours to Atlanta to watch them play in the regionals to get to Elite Eight and lose to Michigan State. I felt for him. He had best team in the country and they fell short. Hopefully I can fill that void by winning a national championship and giving him a part of it."

Staley kept her team on the court at halftime to watch as Dupree's jersey was retired. It seemed an easy choice with her team up 26 points, but Staley said she planned to do it no matter the score.

"There are times in this profession that nothing's more important than being a part of history," Staley said. "Candice was a part of history here at Temple University and I didn't want to miss it. ... We needed to share in this joyous moment."

Dupree was appreciative that her former coach and her team stayed to watch the ceremony.

"I think it's pretty cool they stayed out here. It was up for discussion," Dupree said.