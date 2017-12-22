Sharma's record-fast ton leads India to T20 series win

Sharma reached his half-century off 23 balls and continued the onslaught. Meanwhile, Rahul scored his second consecutive T20 half-century off 35 balls.

After Sharma was dismissed, failing to get enough under a short bouncer from Dushmantha Chameera in the 13th over, Mahendra Singh Dhoni came in and added 78 runs with Rahul.

Dhoni was the second wicket to fall on 28, caught behind, but leading India passed 200 in the 16th over.

They lost quick wickets at the end but eclipsed India's previous highest T20 total of 244-4 last year against the West Indies in Florida.

In response, Sri Lanka started quickly, too. The second-wicket partnership between Upul Tharanga (47) and Kusal Perera (77) was worth 109 and put the visitors in contention for an improbable win.

Chahal got the breakthrough dismissing Tharanga in the 14th over.

The Sri Lankans withered, especially after the departure of Perera, who scored his seventh T20 half-century off 26 balls.

Sri Lanka lost eight wickets for 27 runs in the space of four overs.

"It was too big a target for us to chase," captain Thisara Perera said. "Tharanga and Perera batted well for us and gave us momentum but others couldn't build on it. It has been a tough series for us."

The third and last T20 is on Sunday in Mumbai.

By The Associated Press