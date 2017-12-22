Red Sox RHP Steven Wright has domestic assault case retired

BOSTON — A domestic assault case involving Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright has been retired for one year, according to the Boston Herald .

According to the law firm representing him, a retirement is the first step toward a dismissal, and Wright's case can be dropped if no additional offences occur within the next 12 months, the Herald reported.

Citing a court clerk, the newspaper reported the case was retired Thursday by the Williamson County Courthouse in Tennessee. Wright was initially due in court this week following an arrest on Dec. 8, the Herald said.

A spokesman for Major League Baseball told the Herald that MLB is investigating on its own and there is no timetable for a resolution.

In accordance with baseball's domestic violence policy, Wright could be disciplined regardless of the outcome of his criminal case.

Wright and his wife, Shannon, released a joint statement through his law firm saying they are "pleased" the case was retired and they "were able to resolve this matter quickly," the Herald reported.

"We regret the attention this has caused our family, the Red Sox, and Major League Baseball. We remain committed to working together to improve our relationship," the statement said.

One of the few knuckleballers in the majors, Wright was an All-Star in 2016 when he went 13-6 with a 3.33 ERA in 24 starts for Boston.

He was 1-3 with an 8.25 ERA in five starts this year, missing most of the season following left knee surgery. The 33-year-old right-hander is eligible for salary arbitration this winter.

Wright was arrested after an argument with his wife this month. He was charged with domestic assault and preventing a 911 call, both misdemeanours in Tennessee, and released on a $2,500 bond, according to the Herald.