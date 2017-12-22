Olympic women's hockey team takes shape

Head coach Laura Schuler, a forward for Canada in the 1998 Olympics, chose to go with six defenders and 14 forwards, instead of seven and 13.

"We made decisions based on wanting to make sure that we can produce offence as we go forward, absolutely," Schuler said.

"When we made the final decisions, and we looked at what we needed to win gold, we felt these 23 people were going to be the 23 that we needed to have on the roster."

Goaltenders Shannon Szabados of Edmonton, Genevieve Lacasse of Kingston, Ont., and Ann-Renee Desbiens of Malbaie, Que., have known since May they will be going to Pyeongchang.

But they will continue to compete for coveted starts at the Winter Games, which open Feb. 9.

Szabados, defender Meaghan Mikkelson of St. Albert, Alta., forwards Poulin of Beauceville, Que., Haley Irwin of Thunder Bay, Ont., Rebecca Johnston of Sudbury, Ont., and Meghan Agosta of Ruthven, Ont., also won gold in Vancouver in 2010.

Agosta, who will be a four-time Olympian, is the lone member of the team that won gold in 2006 in Turin, Italy.

Among the players selected to the Olympic team for the first time in their careers, forward Jill Saulnier of Halifax said she burst into tears when told she's wear the Maple Leaf.

"It was emotional," she said. "I haven't been sleeping at all, just thinking about this moment."

Saulnier, 25, wasn't named to Canada's world championship roster in 2017, so she arrived in Calgary knowing she had to play herself up Hockey Canada's depth chart.

"I let that propel me forward and motivate me that much more to be here holding my jersey today," she said.

Defender Brigette Lacquette of Mallard, Man., and Bailey Bram of St. Anne, Man., also received good news four years after they were the among the last cuts from the 2014 team.

"Having all the hard work pay off, it's definitely very special for me," Lacquette said.

Canada went 5-1 against the U.S. in a six-game pre-Olympic series, but lost twice to the Americans in November's Four Nations Cup in Florida.

The Canadian women have played a regular schedule of games against male midget triple-A teams and have five remaining in January before departing for Pyeongchang.

After a short holiday break, the women return to Calgary on Dec. 28 to continue preparations.

By Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press