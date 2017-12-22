Highest Twenty20 totals in international cricket

263-3_Australia vs. Sri Lanka, Pallekele, 2016
260-6_Sri Lanka vs. Kenya, Johannesburg, 2007
260-5_India vs. Sri Lanka, Indore, 2017
248-6_Australia vs. England, Southampton, 2013
245-6_West Indies vs. India, Lauderhill, 2016
244-4_India vs. West Indies, Lauderhill, 2016
By The Associated Press
263-3_Australia vs. Sri Lanka, Pallekele, 2016
260-6_Sri Lanka vs. Kenya, Johannesburg, 2007
260-5_India vs. Sri Lanka, Indore, 2017
248-6_Australia vs. England, Southampton, 2013
245-6_West Indies vs. India, Lauderhill, 2016
244-4_India vs. West Indies, Lauderhill, 2016
By The Associated Press
263-3_Australia vs. Sri Lanka, Pallekele, 2016
260-6_Sri Lanka vs. Kenya, Johannesburg, 2007
260-5_India vs. Sri Lanka, Indore, 2017
248-6_Australia vs. England, Southampton, 2013
245-6_West Indies vs. India, Lauderhill, 2016
244-4_India vs. West Indies, Lauderhill, 2016
By The Associated Press