Highest Twenty20 totals in international cricket

Sports 12:28 PM

263-3_Australia vs. Sri Lanka, Pallekele, 2016

260-6_Sri Lanka vs. Kenya, Johannesburg, 2007

260-5_India vs. Sri Lanka, Indore, 2017

248-6_Australia vs. England, Southampton, 2013

245-6_West Indies vs. India, Lauderhill, 2016

244-4_India vs. West Indies, Lauderhill, 2016

By The Associated Press

