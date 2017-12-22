Titans cornerback Ryan questionable vs Rams, Sims on IR

NASHVILLE — Tennessee cornerback Logan Ryan missed his third straight day of practice Friday and is questionable when the Titans host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Ryan suffered an ankle injury in the first half of last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers and did not return to the game.

"He did not practice today, but we're going to list him as questionable and see if we can get him back for Sunday," Titans coach Mike Mularkey said.

The Titans (8-6) also made some moves in the secondary Friday, placing second-year cornerback LeShaun Sims on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and re-signing cornerback Demontre Hurst. The cornerback signed with the Titans in April as an unrestricted free agent before being waived at the end of the preseason after being hampered by a late groin injury.