No. 21 Texas Tech rolls past ACU 74-47 in last Big 12 tuneup

BIG PICTURE

ACU: The toughest game on ACU's schedule went about as expected, although the Wildcats surely didn't anticipate the kind of poor shooting game they had. With Southland Conference play next, they lost the momentum of a 62-58 win at Air Force by getting beat at Lipscomb and never really giving themselves a chance against the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech: Beard has to be pleased with how the nonconference schedule prepared his team for the Big 12. The Red Raiders lost to Seton Hall immediately after getting ranked for the first time since January 2010. They knew their last chance to get back in the Top 25 was the next game against then-No. 22 Nevada, and they rallied to win in overtime.

TIES THAT BIND

Beard's first full-time job as an assistant was at ACU for the 1996-97 season, when Golding was the team's point guard. Two of Golding's assistants — Brette Tanner and Ted Crass — have served under Beard elsewhere. "It wasn't a game that I enjoyed coaching in because that bench has three guys that I love dearly," said Beard, whose three daughters live in Abilene.

FREEBIE PROBLEMS

While going 7 of 8 from the field, Zach Smith was just 2 of 7 on free throws. Texas Tech was 17 of 34 from the line two games after going 7 of 21 in a 73-53 win over Rice. The Red Raiders are 36 of 73 (49 per cent) over the past three games.

"I'll meet with you in the hallway afterward if you have any suggestions," Beard joked. "I believe in the process. Nobody shoots more free throws than we do. These percentages will turn. We'll win some games on free throw shooting as well."

UP NEXT

ACU: Southland opener at New Orleans on Dec. 28.

Texas Tech: Big 12 opener at home against No. 18 Baylor on Dec. 29.

Corrects previous version with Rice game being two games ago, not the previous game.

By The Associated Press