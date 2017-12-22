Faith brought Jets' Davis from 'broken' to better than ever

"I was like, man, I've been running this race since the fourth grade and trying to be the best player I could be," Davis said. "I was doing everything I could, but that day, I decided, my race is over. I'm done. I can't go any farther."

Davis went into his house and told his wife, Tamela, that he didn't know how much longer he wanted to play football.

"I was just broken down," he said.

So, Davis headed for what he calls his prayer closet and asked God for answers — and rejuvenation.

The next day, Davis reported for work and met with defensive co-ordinator Ray Horton, who began telling the linebacker some things he needed to improve on.

"It was kind of like the light bulb went off," Davis said. "I just think that God had a hand in that moment, like he said, 'This is what he needs to hear to make the light bulb go off.' God doesn't just do these random acts from heaven. He uses people and he uses situations to speak to us."

Davis began critiquing his film differently, with a sharper eye, and vigorously working on aspects of his play.

It carried through the rest of the season, and then into the off-season. Davis called on various trainers to work on specific areas — mobility, coverage, conditioning. He took up jiu-jitsu at the renowned Gracie Academy in Southern California, where he ran up and down sand hills and learned about body leverage and positioning. Davis drastically changed his diet, too, and revamped his sleep patterns.

By the time Davis returned to Cleveland during the off-season, he could feel a difference.

"I was learning all these huge nuggets, piece by piece in this six-month span of this huge amount of growth," he said, "on top of the spiritual and mental growth that happened for me being over in Cleveland."

On June 1, the Jets reacquired Davis in exchange for safety Calvin Pryor. It was a move that garnered a lukewarm response from New York fans, with many thinking Davis would merely be a role player after struggling in pass coverage during his first stint with the team.

"I heard that and was like, OK, I understand that," Davis said. "But, I also said, just wait. It was kind of one of those things where I was playing at one level, but I had understood that in that six-month time that my level as a human being, as a person, and even more so as a player, had gone up tremendously.

"And it was only a matter of time before that was seen on the field."

And, boy, was he right.

Davis is among the NFL leaders with 148 total tackles and his team-high five sacks are a personal best. He's in the best shape of his life — physically and mentally — and playing as if he's a spry, young rookie.

"Demario is out every day before practice a little bit ahead of time of everybody else and he works on his craft," coach Todd Bowles said. "He studies better, he takes care of his body a lot better. He understands the scheme a lot better after coming back from Cleveland. All of that has attributed to him playing well."

Davis is scheduled to be a free agent again after this season, and — as he does with everything else — he'll leave it in God's hands.

After all, his faith has gotten him through the toughest stretch of his life, and delivered him to one of the best.

"Me alone, I know where I'd be," Davis said. "I'd be a busted-up 28-year-old, probably on the back end of his career, just ready to hang up the cleats. Like, OK, it was a good run. But this person who's just now coming into the cusp of his prime with so much room to grow, that's only because of God."

By Dennis Waszak Jr., The Associated Press