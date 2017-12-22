No. 23 South Florida meets Texas Tech in Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham Bowl: No. 23 South Florida (9-2) vs. Texas Tech (6-6), Saturday, Dec. 23, 12 p.m. EST (ESPN)

Line: South Florida by 2-1/2.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

South Florida is gunning for a second straight season with double-digit victories and back-to-back Birmingham Bowl victories over teams from Power 5 conferences. Texas Tech can avoid the third losing record of Kliff Kingsbury's five seasons after closing the regular season with a comeback win over Texas that might have saved his job.

KEY MATCHUP

South Florida's offence against a Texas Tech team that ranks 99th in total defence and 123rd in passing yards allowed. The Red Raiders have made strides this season defensively but face an offence that ranks ninth in total and rushing yards per game and 16th in scoring average.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

South Florida: QB Quinton Flowers has passed for 2,600 yards and 21 touchdowns but also leads the team with 972 rushing yards. With 11,385 yards of total offence, he needs just 47 to break the American Athletic Conference career record held by Temple's Phillip Walker.

Texas Tech: WR Keke Coutee's 1,242 receiving yards ranks fourth among receivers from Power 5 conferences. He's coming off a 168-yard performance against Texas, the fourth time Coutee topped 150 yards this season.