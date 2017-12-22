NC State adds ex-Duke coach Roof to coaching staff

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State is adding former Duke coach Ted Roof as its 10th assistant.

Coach Dave Doeren announced Friday that Roof will be the Wolfpack's co-defensive co-ordinator and associate head coach while also working with the safeties and nickel backs with Aaron Henry.

Roof was 4-42 in four seasons as the Blue Devils' head coach before he was fired following the 2007 season. He spent the past five seasons as Georgia Tech's defensive co-ordinator.

Doeren praised Roof's knowledge of the North Carolina Triangle as well as his recruiting ties in Atlanta and throughout Georgia.